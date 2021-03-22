Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NDCVF stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short and long range wireless communication in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops long power cellular IoT.

