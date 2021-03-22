Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NDCVF stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $21.23.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile
