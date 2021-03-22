The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Hammerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Peel Hunt raised Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

HMSNF stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

