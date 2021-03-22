The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Hammerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Peel Hunt raised Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

HMSNF stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

