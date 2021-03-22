Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Archrock has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

