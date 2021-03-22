Financial Survey: Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ipsen and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ipsen N/A N/A N/A Biomerica -69.82% -42.18% -32.10%

This table compares Ipsen and Biomerica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ipsen $3.02 billion 2.21 -$56.78 million $1.89 10.52 Biomerica $6.69 million 11.90 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -29.39

Biomerica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ipsen. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ipsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ipsen has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ipsen and Biomerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ipsen 0 4 4 0 2.50 Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biomerica has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.65%. Given Biomerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Ipsen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ipsen beats Biomerica on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics. The company also provides NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, and chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents. In addition, it offers Smecta for chronic and acute diarrhea, and pain associated with functional bowel diseases; Forlax for constipation; Fortrans/Eziclen for bowel cleansing prior to endoscopy, X-ray examination, and colonic surgery; and Tanakan for cognitive disorders in adults, vertigo of vestibular origin and vestibular rehabilitation, and tinnitus. Further, the company provides Xermelo for the carcinoid syndrome; Cometriq for medullary thyroid cancer; Smebiocta/SmectaFlora Comfort, a food supplement; Etiasa for inflammatory bowel diseases. Additionally, it offers other consumer healthcare products in the gastro-intestinal area, including Buscopan, Clin4000, Prontalgine, Suppositoria Glycerini, Mucothiol, and Mucodyne. The company has collaboration agreements with Arix Bioscience plc; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and Exelixis. Ipsen S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Ipsen S.A. is a subsidiary of Mayroy S.A.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign. The company was founded in September 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

