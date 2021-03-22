Reviewing Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) & Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Entrée Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $844.10 million 28.13 $344.10 million $1.82 68.31 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Franco-Nevada and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 0 6 6 0 2.50 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus target price of $156.62, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. Entrée Resources has a consensus target price of $0.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Franco-Nevada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 26.99% 9.17% 8.92% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37%

Risk and Volatility

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Entrée Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

