Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EADSY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Airbus stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Airbus has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. Research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

