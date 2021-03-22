Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EADSY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Airbus stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Airbus has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
