$66.12 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will announce $66.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.97 million. DHT posted sales of $152.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $337.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.86 million to $365.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $405.74 million, with estimates ranging from $403.39 million to $408.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Truist started coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

