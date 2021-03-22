M&G’s (MGPUF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGPUF. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&G currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.