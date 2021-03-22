Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,781 shares of company stock worth $4,117,573. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $301.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.