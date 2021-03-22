Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$38.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.90.

TSE:POW opened at C$33.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$17.47 and a 1 year high of C$34.09. The company has a current ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.92.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

