Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $13,923,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.