IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Given New $5.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of IMV opened at $3.08 on Thursday. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $208.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

