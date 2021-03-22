Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

ALTG stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 103,205 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 275,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

