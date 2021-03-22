Morgan Stanley Lowers MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $64.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

MGE Energy stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

