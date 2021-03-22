Morgan Stanley Trims Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Target Price to $70.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

