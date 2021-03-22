Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $121.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.29.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $90.29 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $121.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,651 shares of company stock valued at $28,251,869 in the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

