Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

DOOO opened at $81.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. BRP has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,156,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 973.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 374,970 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,350 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

