Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.
DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.
DOOO opened at $81.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. BRP has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 3.04.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
