Comparing CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CrossFirst Bankshares and S&T Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 S&T Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.07%. S&T Bancorp has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.03%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than CrossFirst Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 1.73% 1.84% 0.21% S&T Bancorp 4.95% 6.52% 0.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and S&T Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $224.93 million 3.32 $28.47 million $0.58 24.95 S&T Bancorp $373.04 million 3.59 $98.23 million $3.09 11.02

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of non-interest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing deposits, which include savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings account, as well as transaction accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates branches in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

