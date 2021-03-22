Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 342.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.