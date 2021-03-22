Reviewing LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LivaNova and Fc Global Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $1.08 billion 3.43 -$155.18 million $3.08 24.84 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Fc Global Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova.

Risk and Volatility

LivaNova has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LivaNova and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 4 3 0 2.43 Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivaNova presently has a consensus price target of $63.57, indicating a potential downside of 16.92%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of LivaNova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -21.88% 5.55% 3.07% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Summary

LivaNova beats Fc Global Realty on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. It also provides surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves, such as self-anchoring tissue heart, tissue heart, and mechanical heart valves, as well as heart valve repair products; and temporary extracorporeal cardiopulmonary life support solutions for critically ill patients. The NM segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, treatment-resistant depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC has a research collaboration with Verily to gain insights into Vagus nerve stimulation impact on difficult-to-treat depression. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

