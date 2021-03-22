Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €8.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.14 ($8.40).

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €12.02 ($14.14) on Thursday. Leoni has a 52-week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of €15.03 ($17.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $392.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of €12.43 and a 200-day moving average of €7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

