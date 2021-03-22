Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $361.00 at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $298.00 to $361.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.62.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $321.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $140.34 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $153,942,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

