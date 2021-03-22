Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

