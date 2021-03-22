Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRA. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.41 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $381.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,893.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,204,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,612 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

