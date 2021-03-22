FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issued By KeyCorp

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 445,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,530,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

