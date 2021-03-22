FY2022 EPS Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Reduced by Cormark

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Excellon Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25.

EXN stock opened at C$4.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.96 million and a P/E ratio of -7.57. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$6.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

