FY2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.87. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $106.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.52. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

