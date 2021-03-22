Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.