CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CONE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of CONE opened at $66.43 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CyrusOne by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after acquiring an additional 128,715 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in CyrusOne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CyrusOne by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

