Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

BPTH stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

