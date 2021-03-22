Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARPO. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARPO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.