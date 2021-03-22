Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market cap of $566.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.