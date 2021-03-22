Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) & Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Head to Head Analysis

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Theratechnologies and Axsome Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $45.18 million 6.47 -$4.66 million N/A N/A Axsome Therapeutics N/A N/A -$68.35 million ($2.01) -32.14

Theratechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Axsome Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Theratechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Theratechnologies and Axsome Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Axsome Therapeutics 1 0 11 0 2.83

Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $146.90, suggesting a potential upside of 127.40%. Given Axsome Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axsome Therapeutics is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Risk and Volatility

Theratechnologies has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axsome Therapeutics has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and Axsome Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -11.57% -14.31% -4.25% Axsome Therapeutics N/A -62.33% -47.87%

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics beats Theratechnologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation. The company is also developing AXS-07, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of migraine; AXS-09 that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various CNS disorders; AXS-12, which has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of in narcolepsy; and AXS-14, an investigational medicine that is in phase III for the treatment of fibromyalgia. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Duke University for evaluating AXS-05 in smoking cessation. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

