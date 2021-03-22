Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

KMB stock opened at $130.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.21. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 574,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,784,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

