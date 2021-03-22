Credit Suisse Group Raises HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Price Target to $43.00

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

