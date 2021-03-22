InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

TSE IPO opened at C$0.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

