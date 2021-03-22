Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avangrid, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Avangrid in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 38.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

