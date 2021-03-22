XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for XOMA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. XOMA has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.04 million, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

