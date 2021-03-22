Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.43.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $40.62 on Thursday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. Docebo’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

