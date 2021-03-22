Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HIMX. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

HIMX opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,255,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 405,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 938,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 360,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 764,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

