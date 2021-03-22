Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Devon Energy stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

