Northcoast Research Comments on The Kroger Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Kroger in a report issued on Friday, March 19th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,313,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after buying an additional 998,368 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 170,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,532,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,179,000 after purchasing an additional 390,069 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $1,240,651. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.