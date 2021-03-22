B. Riley Comments on Axcella Health Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of AXLA opened at $5.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04).

In related news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axcella Health by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.