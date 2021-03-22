Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.92.

ACCD opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

