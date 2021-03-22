Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG) a GBX 970 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid to a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,006.29 ($13.15).

LON:NG opened at GBX 842 ($11.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £29.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 842.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 886.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

