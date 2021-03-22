Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 320 ($4.18).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 283.44 ($3.70).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 375.40 ($4.90) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.80 ($5.22). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 340.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 285.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £964.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

