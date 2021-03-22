888’s (888) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

888 stock opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 888 has a one year low of GBX 76.65 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 362 ($4.73). The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 117.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. 888’s payout ratio is presently 2.01%.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

