US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Marathon Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.50). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $318,088,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

