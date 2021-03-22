Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 175 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 173.86 ($2.27).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 133.94 ($1.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £35.94 billion and a PE ratio of -4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

