Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHA. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.07 ($8.31).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.39 ($8.69) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.26. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.